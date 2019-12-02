It is with peace that surpasses all understanding that the family of Ronnie Wiginton announces his entrance into Heaven. Ronnie, age 63, passed from this earth on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at his home in Refugio, Texas. He was surrounded by his family who love him beyond measure. He is free at last, having battled lung cancer for almost 3 years.
Ronald “Ronnie” Eugene Wiginton was born Feb. 1, 1956 to Milton and Jo Wiginton, both deceased.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kelly, daughter Lindsey Kaye Johnson and her husband Jacob; son, Craig Milton Wiginton; sister, Debbie Adams; and his precious grandchildren, Kaylen Paige and Chase Johnson.
Ronnie loved music. Whether he was playing his guitar or listening, he was filled with joy. Mechanic by trade, he loved tinkering around and doing projects, especially outdoors. He was an avid racing fan who loved car races and his beloved NASCAR. He would spend every race asleep in his recliner with the sounds of the engines as his background noise. He was just a simple family man who loved his family.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Faith United Church from 6 to 8 p.m.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2109, at Faith United Methodist Church, 405 Wood Avenue, in Woodsboro, Texas at 11 a.m. There will be no graveside services. Family will have a private ceremony at a later date
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334.
