Refugio – Rosaura “Rosie” Esmeralda Villarreal, 60, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Brownsville, Texas on Dec. 13, 1959.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Willie Villarreal Jr.; her three children,Teresa, Tracey and Will; four grandchildren; sisters, Perla Lara, Belia Lara, Irma Porras; her brother, Joe Perez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta Ayala.
Rosie was an amazing wife, mother, and friend. She had a deep passion for her family and a nurturing and caring spirit that she shared with all she met. She enjoyed caring for her family and others in the community. Rosie will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, Moore Funeral Home chapel from 6 to 8 p.m.
Services will be conducted there Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc, Refugio, Texas.
