Rosie M. Westervelt went home to be with our Lord on August 27, 2021. Rosie was born in Refugio, Texas on August 19, 1944. Her parents whom adopted and raised her were Mr. and Mrs. Frank R. Shaw of Refugio, Texas. She was a former member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Refugio. She graduated from Refugio High School in May 1962.
Rosie worked as a nurse’s assistant. She enjoyed playing the piano and went on to earn many medals and was an excellent piano instructor. She united in holy matrimony to Freddy Ransom of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Later in life she united in holy matrimony to Larry Westervelt, of Kansas City, on December 25, 1986.
Rosie, Larry and granddaughter Morgen found their church home in Corpus Christi, Texas. So, they moved to be near Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship where they enjoyed serving the Lord.
Rosie was a very giving person especially with her baking and cooking that she loved doing. She was employed at H-E-B/Sushi Foods for 13 years.
Rosie is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank R. Shaw; and two brothers, Milton F. Shaw and Walter T. Shaw.
She leaves behind her son, Marlon Ransom of Los Angeles, California, her granddaughter whom she raised, Morgen Skye Ransom, Tyler and Skyler Ransom; and four great-grandchildren, Gema, Haven, Pierce and Ada; her sister-in-law, Rodessa Shaw Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Rosie will be laid to rest with her parents in a private ceremony with family.