Russell Davis Grumbles, 74, of Refugio, Texas passed away on March 1, 2021. Russell was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Vernon Davis and Marie Wells Grumbles on October 20, 1946.
He attended Refugio High School and on August 25, 1967, he married his high school sweetheart, Tonny Wallace. Together they raised their family and resided in Refugio for 53 years.
He is survived by his son and family, Al and Amy Grumbles, Cason and Kately; his daughter and family, Melodie Friedrichs, Gerald Friedrichs, Hannah and Jackson.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Isabel P Friedrichs.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Johnny Crutchfield, Chris Crutchfield, Bob Deweese, Dallas Ford, Clint Heard, Abel Montez, Frank Scanio and Bill Winsor.
Pallbearers will be Joe Willie and Stewart Lee, Edward Polasek, Mark and Kelley Winsor, Ryan and Trey Williamson, Billy Paul, Lane Wallace and Phillip Deweese.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Christian Worship Center, 1501 E. FM 351, Beeville, Texas 78102.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home Inc., 402 S. Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377.