Ruth A. Smith, 86 passed away May 24, 2020. She was born January 23, 1934 in Woodsboro,Tx.
She is survived by her daughter Roxann (Jeff) Wiginton of Woodsboro and 2 grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.