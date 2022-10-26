Ruth Skrobarcek, 90, passed away October 23 after a brief illness. She is survived by her daughter Agnes, her sons Ralph (Brenda), Alan (Julie), Dale (Jena), and Brian (Diana), 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Calvin and son Michael.
Ruth was born August 3, 1932 to Alvin and Murty Riley in Refugio. She was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church. She worked at Sam White/ Bob Klare Chevrolet until she and her husband started their own automotive business Calvin’s Auto Repair. Here she worked with her husband and sons and enjoyed many customers and friends that came in and “stayed awhile to visit.”
The family wishes to thank the emergency room staff and doctors and the nurses at Refugio Memorial Hospital and DeTar Hospital Victoria for their care and concern.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 28 at 9:00 a.m. Rosary will follow at 9:30 a.m. with Mass at 10:00 with Rev. John McKenzie. All services will be held at Our Lady of Refuge Church in Refugio. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Stephen, Brad, Sammy, Monica, Melissa and Devan (grandchildren).
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334