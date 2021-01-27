Ruth Vandervlugt passed away, Dec. 18, 2020, due to health complications. She was born Aug. 7, 1942.
She was married to Hans Vandervlugt. Together they ran Vanair Aviation Services at the Refugio County Airport for 40 years.
She is survived by her sons, William Michelson and John Vandervlugt.
A “celebration of life ceremony” will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
