Ryan Patrick Walker, 22, of Woodsboro, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
Mr. Walker was born Nov. 26, 1996, in Beeville to Drew Walker and Lee Ann Davis. He attended elementary school in Woodsboro and graduated from Goliad High School in 2015.
His hobbies were reading, listening to Texas Country Music and camping.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, A.D. Walker Jr.; and uncle, Wayne Wilson.
Survivors include his parents; stepmother, Doreen Walker; brothers, Wesley (Ellen) and Chad Walker; sister, Avery (Justin) Harper; stepbrothers, Dylan (Sara) and Colton (Ashlynn) Brandt; stepsister, Michelle (Jake) Hauske; grandparents, Roberta (Charles) Davis and Pat Walker; uncles, Glenn Ray Davis and Richard Walker; aunts, Rebecca (Garrett) Engelking, Ivy Wilson and Cinda (Teryn) Muench and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the First Baptist Church of Woodsboro.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Refugio.
(1) entry
So sorry for your loss.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.