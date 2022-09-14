Saranna Skelton Moeller of Refugio passed away September 10th at the age of 92 with her family by her side. She was born December 26, 1929 to the late Doris Skelton Farrell and Glen Blake Skelton in Houston, Texas.
Saranna is survived by her 2 children, Scott Moeller of Refugio and Lorrie Moeller of Bayside; one brother, Douglas Skelton and wife Dara; four grandchildren, Suzanne Page and husband Larry of Corpus Christi, Jeremy Moeller and wife Tanya of Houston, Lindsay Barndt and husband Jeremy of Chicago, and Mackie Grivich and husband Manuel Quinones of San Antonio; and her 4 great grandchildren, Dylan Page, Connor Moeller, Manuel Quinones, and Max Barndt.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 57 years, William “Bill” Moeller.
Saranna was a longtime member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Refugio, serving as Bishop’s Warden, Altar Guild Chairman, and Book of Remembrance Administrator and Treasurer. She was involved in many community activities serving as past president of the Association of Professional Educators, Girl and Boy Scout leader, 4-H leader, as well as a Board of Directors member for the Good Samaritan Ministries. She was a lifetime member of Daughters of the American Revolution and active in the Refugio Retired Teacher Association.
As a dedicated teacher, she loved tutoring students long after retiring from the classroom. She also co-authored many educational workbooks which are still being sold here in the U.S. and around the world.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 17th from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio with interment at Oakwood Cemetery immediately following.