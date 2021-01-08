Scotty Ryan Lawson was born on October 20, 1972, in Victoria, Texas, and went to be with Our Lord and Savior on January 8, 2021, at the age of 48. He enjoyed the great outdoors, especially hunting at the family ranch with his family and fishing. After graduating from High School, he attended Texas A&M University in College Station. Scotty is survived by his parents, Harry and Karen Lawson; sister, Addie Parks and husband Shawn; daughters, Taylor Castillo and Kelsey Walker; nephew, Hunter Parks and wife Kati; niece, Morgan Parks; aunt, Mimi Koonce and husband Joel; uncles, Ivan Lawson and wife Dana, Dale Dannhaus and wife Vicki, along with other loving family members and friends. Due to COVID there will be a family only memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Goodbye dear cousin! See you on the other side. Much love and condolences to the rest of the family. Love - Lyndee Macaskill
