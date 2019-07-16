Sedonia “Cyd” Ella Salch Hargrove, 84, of Corpus Christi, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Mrs. Hargrove was born Jan. 17, 1935, in Woodsboro to Otto and Ida Keene Salch.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Lubrett Hargrove; and a grandson, Joshua Hargrove.
Survivors include a daughter, Angie Ponton; a son, Bradley Hargrove; and grandchildren, Rhian Ponton and Jade Hargrove.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 26, at First Baptist Church in Corpus Christi.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cattery in Corpus Christi.
Arrangements were entrusted to Guardian Funeral Home, Corpus Christi.
