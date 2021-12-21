Shane Matthew Kelly, of Refugio, Texas, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2021. He went to be with his Lord at the age of 31.
Shane was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on November 10, 1992, to Ronald “Ronnie” and San Juana “Janie” Kelly. He was a graduate of Refugio High School. At the time of his passing he was employed with Legacy Home Health.
Shane will forever be remembered for his kind heart and perpetual smile.
He is survived by his father and mother, Ronnie and Janie Kelly; two brothers, Tommy and Timothy Kelly: as well as his three nieces, Taelyn and Tommie Nicole Kelly and Torie Manson; also two nephews, Hayddon and Caysson Kelly: and many aunts, uncles: and extended family.
A celebration of life gathering is being planned for a later date.