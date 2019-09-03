Sharon Maxine Ressmann, 76, of Woodsboro, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Mrs. Ressman was born Dec. 11, 1942, to Archie J. and Bertha Schultz Essary.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David L. Ressmann; infant son, David Wayne Ressmann; sister, Barbara Brandt; and brother-in-law, Louis Brandt.
Survivors include a daughter, Connie (Trey) Nance; sons, Ronnie D. Ressmann of Woodsboro and Darryl L. (Teri) Ressmann of Refugio; sister-in-law, Anna Mae Levick; grandchildren, Derek Ressmann, Kelli Ressmann, Emily Nance and Taylor Ressmann; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Peace Lutheran Church in Woodsboro. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Refugio.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements were under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Refugio.
