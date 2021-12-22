Simona P. Aguirre, 89, passed away December 21, 2021. She was born to the late Guadalupe and Adelaida Perez on September 18, 1932, in San Patricio County.
She is preceded in death by her husband Santos J. Aguirre Sr.; and son Fernando Aguirre.
Simona is survived by her daughters, Adelaida Aguirre, Trinida Aguirre and Lydia (Tim) Aguirre; sons, Santos (Tina) Aguirre Jr. and Osberto Aguirre; brothers, Domingo Perez, Augustine Perez and Jose Perez; sisters, Licha Ramos and Elida Osornio; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Matthew Aguirre, Fernando Aguirre, Robert Aguirre, Cody Beers, Tim Beers and Peter Soto.
A rosary will be recited December 22, 2021, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Thursday, December 23, 2021, St. Therese Catholic Church of Woodsboro at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, TX, 78377 361-526-4334