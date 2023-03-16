Sofia Porras, 92, of Woodsboro, TX, passed away on March 13, 2023, surrounded by her family. Sofia was born on Dec. 3, 1930, to Guadalupe and Maximino Mata in Gregory, TX, and grew up in Woodsboro where she graduated from high school in 1948.
She married Severo Porras on Sept. 3,1950, and they were married for 72 years. They had seven children, and when asked her favorite moment in life, Sofia said she had seven of them. Sofia retired from the Woodsboro School District after working as a high school secretary and elementary school teacher assistant. Sofia was also an avid reader, cook, seamstress and was a compassionate family nurturer. She will be missed greatly by family and friends.
Sofia is survived by her loving husband, Severo, Sr. of Woodsboro; her sons Severo, Jr. (Mary Ann) of Woodsboro, Dan (Esmy) of Woodsboro, Lonnie (Rachel) of Refugio, Gabe (Vickie) of Victoria, Tom (Rosanna) of Odem; her daughters Becky Wittenauer (Claudio) of Dallas and Velma Camacho (Jesse) of Sinton; her 12 grandchildren and her 25 great grandchildren; her brother, Joaquin Mata (Paulette) of North Carolina; her sisters Ramona Saeger of Houston; Concha Rodriguez of Houston, Matilde Ontiveros (Ivan) of Houston and Cristy Mata-Niemann of Dallas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Joe and Juan Mata.
The rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 17, at St. Therese Catholic Church with mass to follow at 11 a.m. The interment will be at Saint Bernard Cemetery after mass under the direction of Moore Funeral Home of Refugio, Texas.