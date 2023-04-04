Soila Trevino Gomez, 83, went to be with our Lord on Monday April 3, 2023. Soila was born in Woodsboro, TX to the late Eusebio and Juanita Trevino.
Soila is survived by her husband Robert Gomez, daughter Diana Mitol (husband Jamie), son Robert Lee (ex-wife Sandra), sister Adelita Amador (husband Ricky), 5 grandchildren - Amanda Fuentes, Erik Gomez, Cameron Gomez (fiancé Alexis), Diego Gomez, Mila Mitol and 3 great-grandchildren Benjamin Gomez, Zoey Villarreal, Miles Gomez.
Deceased: 6 brothers - George, Ernesto, Ruben, Richard, Louis, Eusebio and 4 sisters - Leonor, Eduvingen, Gloria, Genoveva.
Soila is a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to everyone who met her. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by us all in the family.
Soila cared for EVERYONE she knew. A rosary will be held Monday, April 10, 2023, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held at Tuesday, April 11, 2023 St. Therese Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo St., Refuigio, Texas 78377, 361-526-2334