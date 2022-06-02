Stacy Nicole Burke, 39, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 29, 2022 in Buchanan Dam, Texas. Words cannot adequately describe the life of Stacy, daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and attorney dedicated to seeking justice. She was a remarkable spirit in this world and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. Stacy passed away while trying to save the life of her son, Jack, who was also lost on this day.
Stacy was born on June 29th, 1982 in Taft, Texas and raised in Woodsboro, Texas by her loving parents David and Judy Marlin. She was a graduate of Woodsboro High School. Her passion for justice led her to the University of Texas at San Antonio where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Stacy then continued her education at Texas Tech University in Lubbock to complete her Juris Doctorate degree. Stacy utilized her talents and compassion for others to begin her career in 2007 as an assistant district attorney for Midland County, Texas. In 2011, she moved to Llano, Texas and became assistant district attorney for Blanco, Burnet, Llano and San Saba Counties. In 2018, she began working in the private sector as an attorney for Shell and Shell Law Firm in Marble Falls, Texas.
Stacy is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Jack Marlin and Roger Speis, and grandmother, Mildred West. Stacy is survived by her loving husband, Mark Burke, her stepchildren, Matthew Burke and Morgan Burke, and her daughter, Sadee Burke.
She will be forever loved by her parents, David and Judy Marlin, her grandmother, Alice Speis, her sisters, Audrey Trevino (Chris) and Cheryl Russell (Adam), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and friends.
Pallbearers are Stuart Barron, Alan Burke, Matthew Burke, Steve Durrett, Adam Russell, Tyler Russell, Jeremy Speis, Steven Speis, Chris Trevino, and Isaac Trevino.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday June 4, 2022 at Moore Funeral Home, 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas. Graveside services will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Refugio County. Fellowship with family will follow graveside services at Faith United Church, 405 Wood Avenue, Woodsboro, Texas.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361) 526-4334