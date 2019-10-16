Stacy Yvette Selby, 47, of Corpus Christi, formerly of Sinton, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Mrs. Selby was born June 30, 1972, in Taft to Howard and Wanda (Jones) Medlock. She attended Sinton and Taft schools. In 1990, as a Sinton Pirate, she became the state high school shot put champion. She held Texas A&M-Kingsville’s shot put record from 1997 to 2004. In 1997, she was named Junior Miss Sinton.
She made coaching and teaching her career. While at Carroll High School in Corpus Christi, she taught Special Education and was a department chair. She was the Tigers’ head volleyball coach for three seasons and led the team to a 16-9 record and 8-3 record in District 35A during the 2019 season. She also coached soccer and track for the Tigers. She had previously coached volleyball, basketball and track in Sinton and Taft; and coached volleyball and track in Ingleside and West Oso. She also led the Coastal Volleyball Club, CC Wave Volleyball Club and CC Storm Volleyball club.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Wanda Busby; her father, Howard Medlock; twin brother, Tracy Medlock; brothers, Michael Busby and Howard Medlock Jr.; and sister, Marilyn Garrett.
Survivors include two children, Brittany Contessa Selby and Trent Scott Selby, both of San Marcos; brothers, Frankie (Gloria) Busby of Sinton and Willie Charles (Leah) Medlock of Wimberley; sisters, Diana (Steve) Burn of Sinton and Vanessa (Thomas) Light of Brookshire; and countless extended family members.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Church of Hope in Calallen with Pastor Rod Young officiating. Interment will follow that afternoon at 2 o’clock in Heavens Acres Cemetery in Sinton.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.