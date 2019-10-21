Steve Perez Elizalde, 77, of Refugio, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Mr. Elizalde was born Feb. 24, 1942, in Refugio.
Survivors include a son, Steve (Myra Mendoza) Perez; a daughter, Melissa (David) Elizalde Aguilera; two brothers, Danny (Frances) Elizalde of Refugio and Ricardo Elizalde of Bayside; three sisters, Seiria Villarela of Houston, Rachel Elizalde McGough of Batesville, Arkansas, and Martha Martinez of San Antonio; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Our Lady of Refuge Church. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
