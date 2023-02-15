Susie Bell Lott, 98, went to be with the Lord on February 8, 2023. She was born April 30, 1924 in Cuero, Texas.
She is survived by her sons Cleveland Lott, Jr. of Victoria, and Clarence Lott of Rosenburg; daughters Mary Ester Erskine of Refugio and Lois Marie Craig of Kingsville; 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, St. Luke Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Refugio Community Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo St., Refugio, Texas 361-526-4334