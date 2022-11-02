On 09/23/2022 our mother and friend Sylvia J. Mase was called back to our Lord.
Our mother loved and protected her family with a passion unlike no other. Mom dedicated herself to the love of her life Vernon. She stood beside him through sickness and health for nearly 31 years until death parted them. Mom cherished and carried many beautiful and memorable experiences in her heart forever. They were a constant pair, rarely anywhere without the other, a true definition of total trust and commitment in marriage.
Mom taught by example to be responsible, caring, loving, and giving. She played an important role in nurturing and loving her children and often acted in the capacity of a second mother. Mom always took the time to make sure the needs of those around her were met. Mom always played a big part in our lives.
Sylvia was a shining example of an exceptional loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Mom loved children, reading, playing board games, drawing, painting, scrapbooking, dancing, and singing every day. She loved being outdoors and creating beauty in her yard where she spent many hours tending to her plants. She was a lover of animals, especially dogs and one special cat.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her father Ernest Cohick and her mother Inez Cohick and her spouse Vernon Mase.
She is survived by her daughter Leigh (Clifford) Garman, her sons Craig Guizar, Larry (Tanya) Guizar, and Cory (Amanda) Shelton. Sylvia had numerous stepchildren, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. There will be a private burial and no service. Donations can be made to https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give
“Grieve not, nor speak of me with tears, but laugh and talk of me as if I were beside you. I love you so – ‘Twas heaven here with you.” Isla Paschal Richardson