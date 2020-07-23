Teodore Ortega, Jr., 71, passed away July 21, 2020. He was born October 15, 1948, to the late Teodoro Sr. and Juan Cantu Ortega.
He is survived by his son Robert Lee Ortega of Woodsboro; daughters Rhonda Tristan of Ganado, Rhoda Ortega of Goliad and Renata Ortiz of Ganado; brothers Val Ortega, Henry Ortega, Guadalupe Ortega and Ernest Ortega all of Woodsboro; sister Paula Vega of Woodsboro; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Monday, July 27, 2020 St. Bernard Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377; 361-526-4334.
Moore Funeral Home
