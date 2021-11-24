A funeral Mass for Theresa Kathleen Hawkins Champagne, offered by her cousin the Rev. Bill Marquis, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Refugio, TX. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will precede the Mass at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Ms. Champagne passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, in a Waco hospital. Ms. Champagne was born May 27, 1951, in Refugio, TX, the daughter of Walt M. Hawkins and Margaret Anne McGuill Hawkins. The family moved from Refugio to Temple in 1958. After graduating from Temple High School, she worked for the Temple Daily Telegram and after moving to Austin, for the Austin American Statesman. She lived and worked in Austin for several years before accepting a position in Atlanta, GA, then another near Boston, MA. She was Vice-President of Customer Service and Training for a global company headquartered in Israel, allowing her to travel worldwide. She lived in New England until 2011, when she returned to her family in Temple.
Kathleen’s ancestral roots are traced to early Spanish and Irish settlers in the Republic of Texas. Her grandfather was a member of a Celtic County Wexford South Texas family and her mother a direct descendant of Don Juan Curbelo, an “Hidalgo,” and one of the Canary Islanders who founded the first civil, municipal government in Texas and the San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio. Kathleen was the second of nine children. She was so loved by all her family and friends, and would immediately light up a room with her legendary humor as soon as she walked in.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dale Hawkins; nephews, Sam Hawkins and Cody Hawkins; and brother-in-law, Lynn King.
She is survived by three brothers, Mark Hawkins and wife Jeri of Temple, Sid Hawkins of Tennessee and John Hawkins of Temple; four sisters, Colleen Schiller and husband David of Austin, Martha King of Fort Davis, Sue Green of Austin, Jenifer McGoldrick and husband Grady; her uncle, the Rev. Martin McGuill; and her aunt, Joyce McGuill.
She will be missed by many nieces and nephews who called her Aunt Kak, as well as her many cousins.
Ushers are Casey Hawkins, Kevin Schiller, David McGuill, Grady Pat McGuill, Charlie McGuill and Matt Marquis. Memorials for Kathleen may be made to Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Refugio, TX, and will be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334