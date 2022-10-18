Thomas Patrick Mitchell, age 78, of Boerne, Texas, passed away on October 10, 2022. His viewing will be on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Holt and Holt Funeral Home, at 319 East San Antonio Avenue, Boerne, Texas 78006. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church at 202 West Kronkosky Street, Boerne, Texas 78006, with a meal to follow at the Cana Ballroom at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
Thomas or “Tommy” as he was known by family and friends was born on July 23, 1944, in Refugio, Texas, to George C. Mitchell and Baudelia Elizalde Mitchell. Tommy grew up in Refugio Texas, where he lived with his grandmother, Adele Rodriguez. Tommy grew up with many of his cousins where they were always surrounded by the love of his great grandmother and great grandfather.
Tommy moved to Boerne in 1957 and joined the US Navy on October 8, 1962. While on leave, Thomas married Evangelina Garza on December 28, 1963, in Boerne. Tommy was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy on February 5, 1966, where his last duty station was the USS Nantahala. Tommy also served in the Navy Reserve until October 7, 1968. Tommy was immensely proud of his military service and would not tolerate any disrespecting of the U.S. flag. Tommy was known to stand for the Star-Spangled Banner while watching TV in his living room and end the anthem with a hearty “God Bless America.”
Tommy began working in 1966 as a sheet metal mechanic at Randolph Air Force Base and then at Kelly Air Force Base until his retirement on December 30, 1994. While Tommy worked full time as a sheet metal mechanic, he would also work in the evenings at Mitchell Cleaners helping his father.
Tommy had a strong work ethic and continued to work part-time jobs after retirement at Tapatio Springs and even as a receptionist/investigator/interpreter/ maintenance man/administrative assistant at his daughter, Christina’s, law office in Boerne. Tommy was a favorite with the court clerks.
Tommy loved spending time with his family, his longtime friends, his children, his grandchildren and his nieces and nephews while barbecuing in the back yard or at the Mitchell family land in Fredericksburg, Texas. Tommy never met an individual who did not eventually consider Tommy a close confidant and good friend.
Thomas is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Evangelina Maria Garza Mitchell; his children, Christina Mitchell, George Mitchell, and Graciela Mitchell, his brother, James David Mitchell, his sister, Gabriella Mitchell Polito and her husband Ralph, his grandchildren Adriana Neiden Mitchell, Benjamin Mitchell Tomasini and wife, Mari, Thomas Mitchell-Schaaf, Lenisa Mitchell Tomasini, Sofia Mitchell Tomasini and Christine Cantu Larrington; great grandchildren, Joanna Ruiz Tomasini, Everly Tomasini and Blakelyn Tomasini; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tommy was preceded in death by his father, George C. Mitchell, his mother, Baudelia Elizalde Mitchell, his brother, R. Vernon Mitchell, and his sister, Therese Mitchell Trevino.
The family would like to express their gratitude towards all the family and friends who have visited, called, emailed, and texted us during this unexpected and sorrowful time.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne. To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.holtfh.com.