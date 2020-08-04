WOODSBORO – Valentin Ortega Sr., 67, passed away July 31, 2020. He was born February 14, 1953, in Bonnieview to the late Teodoro Ortega Sr. and Juana Cantu Ortega.
He was a life long resident of Woodsboro. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding in death were his son, Valentin Ortega Jr.; his brother, Teodoro Ortega Jr.; and sister, Alicia Ortega.
Survivors include his wife Elia Ortega; daughter, Angel (Tommy) Kelly; grandchildren, Valentin Ortega III, Torie DeLeon, Taelyn Kelly and Tommie Kelly; two great-grandchildren, Saylem and Sage DeLeon; brothers, Henry, Guadalupe and Ernest Ortega; and sister, Paula Vega all of Woodsboro.
A private rosary will be recited Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home chapel at 7 p.m.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, at St. Bernard Cemetery at 10 a.m.
