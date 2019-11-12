Victor Anton Henneke Jr., 93, of Woodsboro, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Mr. Henneke was born May 14, 1926, in Orange Grove. He married Ruth Henneke in 1958 and moved to Woodsboro to start his new life. He owned and operated the Henneke Roller Rink for 49 years. After closing the roller rink in 1993, he worked for Refugio County for 12 years. Victor also enjoyed refinishing and refurbishing hard wood floors.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Henneke; grandson, Anthony Repka; his great-granddaughter; his parents, Victor and Pauline Henneke; and his brother, Herbert Henneke.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Ruth Henneke; daughter, Nancy (Leonard) Piland; son, Gene (Maria) Henneke ; grandchildren, Timothy Repka Jr., Amy Repka, Michelle Henneke, Joseph Henneke; three great-grandchildren; and his sister, Irene Seidel.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Peace Lutheran Church in Woodsboro with a reception immediately following the service. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. in Yorktown. The pallbearers will be Timothy Repka Jr., Joseph Henneke, Steve Seidel, Bruce Seidel, Glen Henneke, David Henneke, Bryant Atwood and Lane Atwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the to the Peace Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
