Victor Garcia Jr., 59, of Refugio, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
Mr. Garcia was born April 3, 1960, in Corpus Christi.
He was preceded in death by his father, Victor Garcia Sr.
Survivors include his mother, Tomasa Gonzales; his wife, Leticia Gallegos; three sons, Victor Garcia III and Bryan Davis, both of Refugio, and Joe Rodriguez of Goliad; two daughters, Irene Gallegos and Alexandra Garcia, both of Refugio; brothers, Ismael Garcia of Yorktown, Freddie Garcia of Refugio and Ruben Garcia of Cuero; a sister, Sonia Barrera of Austin; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
