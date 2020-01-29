Vint Kenneth “Sonny” Sowell, 61, of Refugio, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Mr. Sowell was born July 21, 1958, in Ganado to Vernon Kenneth and Freda Rae Gresham Sowell. He graduated from Refugio High School in 1976 and had worked in the oilfield since 1978. He married Ann L. Willoughby in March of 1981, and his hobbies included roping and ranching.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Ann Sowell.
Survivors include three children, Vincent Kenneth (Heather) Sowell of Seguin, Derrick Seal (Laura) Sowell of Boerne and Haylee Ann (Teren) Jurgajtis of Choate; his grandchildren; and his wife, Tracy Ann Syma Sowell.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Moore Funeral Home with Rev. Bull Lewis officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Castillo, Lenard Andrade, Tony Strauch, David Riemenschneider, Boogie Schreider and Garrett Steckler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
(1) entry
Prayers to The Sowell family, James Gonzales Tyler, Tx
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.