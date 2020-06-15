Virginia “Ginger” McGuill Roberts, 60, passed away peacefully on Friday June 12, 2020. She was born October 13, 1959, to Joe D. and Margaret McGuill in Refugio.
She was a talented legal secretary for Travelers Insurance Group in Birmingham, Houston and San Antonio. She lived for 30 years in Pelham, Alabama, where she raised her family and had many precious friends and memories. She was a beautiful, caring and giving person.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Joe and Louise Barber McGuill; maternal grandparents, A. J. “Buck” and Mabel Emmer; and brother, Matthew McGuill.
She is survived by her parents; her husband, Randall; daughter, Ashley (Joel) Espinoza; son, Eric; sisters, JoBeth (Joel) Whitlow, Helen Sparks and Roselyn McGuill; brothers, Andrew (Tina), John (Linda), Peter (Stacy) and Philip (Valarie) McGuill; her much loved 6 nieces, 9 nephews, 5 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews that will miss her dearly.
Rosary will be held at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, Monday, June 15, at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at the church on Tuesday, June 16, at 2 p.m.
Memorials can be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, Texas 77901.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
I am sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
