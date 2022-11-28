Blanconia - Virginia Lee Randle, age 83, of Refugio, TX, passed away peacefully into the arms of her savior on November 25, 2022. She was born August 10, 1939 in Pearsall, TX.
Virginia spent many hours expressing her artistry by designing and sewing clothes, crocheting, knitting and needlepoint. She also enjoyed gardening. For 20 years she held the position of Director of medical records at Refugio County hospital where she was loved by all. To sum up Virginia’s life is simple: she Loved.
Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at Blanconia Baptist Church cemetery in Beeville, Tx 78102 on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
She is survived by her husband Glen Randle, stepson Doug Randle, children John Robert Walker III, (Nichole Renee Seymor), Gay Lynn (Joel) Cobb, Carol Kay (Jerry) Wleczyk, Bonnie Ann Farrer (Steve Crenshaw). She is also survived by her grandchildren Joel Brandon, Chaz, Jenny, James Cobb, JW (Regina), Billy (Claire) Wleczyk and Virginia Lee (Lance) Carter, great grandchildren Bradley & Charles Cobb, Isabella & Hunter Carter, Caylie, Camrin & Bodey Wleczyk and great great grandson Daxtyn Jimenez.
Awaiting her arrival in heaven are her parents Bonnie & Billy Jenkins and great grand daughter Caroline Elaine Wleczyk.
Yes she loved, but oh how much she was loved. Our family would like to thank Mission Ridge, Refugio Memorial Hospital, Moore Funeral Home and Blaconia Baptist Church for their loving care and services.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 361-526-4334