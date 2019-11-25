Virginia Mae Brown, 82, of Refugio, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Mrs. Brown was born Dec. 1, 1933, to Jim Tippin Sr. and Olivia Robinson in Berclair. She was a cook for Refugio Memorial Hospital for 58 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ora Lee Cantu; a brother, Jim Tippin Jr.; three sons, Michael O. Brown, Robert Brown and Curtis Brown; and an uncle, Theodore Tippin.
Survivors include four daughters, Hannah Brown, Kathy (Robert) Bostic, Karen Brown and Linda (Howard) Madison; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Refugio County Expo Center. Burial will follow at Refugio Community Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
