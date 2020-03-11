Walter Ray Baxter Jr., 65, of Refugio, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Mr. Baxter was born June 7, 1954, in Robstown to Pauline (Matocha) and Walter Ray Baxter Sr. He was a graduate of Agua Dulce High School and a member of the First Baptist Church in Refugio. He had been employed by Fesco, Inc. as a senior tester and assistant manager until his retirement. His hobbies included skiing, music and playing the harmonica. He had been a member of two local musical groups ‘Plain and Simple’ and ‘Just Cause.’
Survivors include two children, Kendra Anne Baxter Baird and Shane Christian Baxter; first wife, Jayme Baxter Henning; wife of 24 years, Claire Heard Baxter; sister, Paula (Shorty) Guerra; brother, Wendell (Debbie) Baxter; his parents; grandchildren, Madison Leanne Baird and Christian Nehemiah Baxter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Moore Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers will be Shorty Guerra, Jason Guerra, Chandler Carroll, John Wesley Shipp, John Shipp, Gary Pullin, Bruce Riley, Ronnie Henning and Wendell Baxter.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
