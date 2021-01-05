Wanda Jane Clendennen Henkhaus Peyronel, 65, of Morganton, North Carolina, died Friday, December 25, 2020, at her long-term care facility.
Jane was born in Refugio County, Texas, on February 9, 1955, to the late John and Dorothy Clendennen. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Peyronel, sisters Judy Cone and Kathy Telge, brother Doug Clendennen, and sister-in-law Elaine Pittman.
Survivors include her children Bruce Henkhaus, Brenda Wilson (Jason), Michelle Koliba (Chris) and John Henkhaus (Cassie); grandchildren Brandi Blackwell (Michael), Heston Henkhaus (Rainie), Bradley Ballew (Deja), Austin Koliba (Faith), Addie Kasten (Conagher), Hailey Henkhaus, Gavin Henkhaus, Mallie Henkhaus and Presley Henkhaus; great-grandchildren Aiden Ballew, Levi Kasten, and Audry Blackwell; along with her brothers Johnny Clendennen (Cindy) and Mike Clendennen (Donna) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held February 6, 2021. She will be greatly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.