Weldon Glenn Breeden, 81, of Refugio, Tx was reunited with his beloved wife Emma in heaven on February 20, 2023. Glenn was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was affectionately called “Pa” to his grandchildren and many friends from Albany to Refugio.
Glenn was born on July 26, 1941, to James Clifford and Ellen Fay Breeden. He grew up and graduated from Moran High School in Moran, Tx. After graduating he enlisted in the Army and served 4 years. He returned to Albany, Tx where he met the love of his life Emma Lorraine Stovall and they married January 17, 1964. They resided in Albany and were happily married for 42 years until her passing on November 23, 2006. Glenn worked in the oilfield most of his life and finally retired in 2018 and moved to Refugio, Tx to be near his son and nephew. Glenn enjoyed his retirement years fishing, helping with the garden, feeding the birds, spoiling the dog and cat, gambling in Vegas and Coushatta, and playing the lotto.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and four brothers Ronnie Dee Breeden, James Earl “Rusty” Breeden, Davis Ray “Bud” Breeden, and Larry Jay Breeden.
He is survived by his son Larry Ray Breeden (Patricia) of Refugio, Tx, son James Breeden (Janet) of Albany, Tx, nephew Rodger Breeden (Rose) of Woodsboro, Tx, and numerous nieces and nephews. His grandchildren Brittany Breeden (Ryan) of Ingleside, Tx, Courtney Shelton (Colton) of Goliad, Tx, Kayla Herron (Colby) of Albany, Tx and Macie Breeden of Albany, Tx. Great grandchildren Audrey, Olivia, Alexis, and Nicolas.
Pallbearers are Larry Breeden, Rodger Breeden, Jonathon Flores, Joseph Stovall, Ryan Payne, and Colton Shelton.
Viewing will be Thursday February 23, 2023 6-7 p.m. at Morehart Funeral Home in Albany, Tx. Graveside services will be held on Friday February 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Albany Cemetery in Albany, Tx.
Special thank you to the Mission Ridge Nursing and Rehab and Hospice of South Texas for the great love and care he received during his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of South Texas.