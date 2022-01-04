Wesley Dubart Langridge of Bonnie View, Texas, passed away on December 30, 2021, at the age of 87. He was born in Corsicana, Texas, on December 18, 1934, to the late Frank and Mamie Faye (Brittain) Langridge. Wesley married Geneva (Barnes) Langridge on September 9, 1955, and they recently celebrated 66 years of marriage.
He worked for Kelley Water Well Services from the time he was 14 until the age of 22 when he was drafted into the United States Army. He served as private first class after attending training in Fort Carson, Colorado. Following his service in the Army, Wesley worked for J&C Drilling Company in oilfield trucking.
Wesley is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles and Billy Langridge; sisters, Nancy Lamprecht and Dorothy Thomas; and his son, Bart Langridge.
Wesley is survived by his brother, Bobby (Ann) Langridge of Goliad, Texas; his sister, Linda (Severo) Firova of Woodsboro, Texas; his wife, Geneva (Barnes) Langridge of Bonnie View, Texas; his son, Roger (Brenda) Langridge of Woodsboro, Texas and Lonny Frank Langridge of Bonnie View, Texas; his daughter, Julie (Alan) Skrobarcek of Rockport, Texas; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas. Graveside services will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bayside, Texas on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 2 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334