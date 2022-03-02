Woodsboro - Wilbert Ceasar Steindorf, 85 passed away February 24, 2022. He was born October 1, 1936 in Woodsboro, Texas to Ceasar and Alfreda Steindorf. After graduating high school, he enlisted and proudly served in the U.S. Army. Upon returning home from his deployment, he started his career with NCR. He was recalled to the Army during the Berlin Crisis for a few months, then returned to NCR where he retired.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Gladys Houston and Loreen Steindorf; niece, Susan Houston.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Dell Brunkenhoefer (Elton); niece, Mary Jane Robinette (Dale); numerous great nieces and great nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
