William Dennis Collins Aug. 22, 1953 - Aug. 21, 2020
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Dennis Collins on Aug. 21, 2020 just one day before his 67th birthday.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Janeice; children, Clint (Rachel) and Shayla (Jason); grandchildren, Tennessee, Avery, Zoe, Georgia, Carter and Evan; sister, Dorothy (Dave) Neal; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother, Mabel Alice Neimann; and father, Henry Elmo Neimann; brother, Monroe Eugene Collins; sister, Janet Collins; and his favorite horse, Diablo; and dogs, Hank and Louie.
The way he left this earth is the way he found himself in your heart, immediate.
Dennis was born in El Campo. He went to school in Woodsboro Texas where he met the love of his life, Janeice. They were married April 17, 1976. Dennis was known as Dr. Oil and worked as a salesman in the oil industry. He often said he had his PhD in O.I.L. His true passions, besides his family, were fishing and roping. He loved to cowboy and had a “drawer full of buckles”. He learned to fish with his dad Elmo and passed his love of fishing on to his son Clint and grandson Tennessee. Most people called him UD, D, Big D, Uncle D, or Worm but he enjoyed being called Pop the most. He loved to make people laugh and you knew how much he loved you by how much he teased you.
A visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday Aug. 24.
A memorial service was held on Tuesday Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. and he was laid to rest in the La Rosa Cemetery in Woodsboro immediately following the service.
Both services were conducted at Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo St, Refugio, TX 78377.
The pallbearers were Justin Arruda, Tennessee Collins, Eugene Fricks, Brandon Novosad, Chad Shelton, Eddie Shelton, Justin Shelton, Mabry Thomas and Robbie Thomas.
Dennis’ son-in-law, Jason Boldt, provided the eulogy.
Memorial donations may be made in Dennis Collins’ name to Trump 2020, Donald J. Trump President, Inc C/O Trump Tower, 725 5th Avenue, New York, New York, 10022.
He was truly one of a kind. If you ever met him, you never forgot him. Go rest high on that mountain. We are all heartbroken, but we find comfort in the Lord.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.