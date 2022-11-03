William E. Clarkson (Bill to family and friends): On October 18, 2022, Bill joined his wife Shelia, and parents Milton and Wilma Clarkson in their eternal home.
He leaves behind two children Thomas Clarkson and fiancé Kathrine Griffin, and Shane Clarkson; along with eight grandchildren Beth, Karlie, Sam, Sophia, Seth, Coby Shane, Elijah and Phoebe.
Please join us in celebrating his life on Saturday, November 5th at 2:00 p.m. with a graveside memorial service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Refugio Texas.
William is a 1966 graduate of Refugio High School who served in the United States Marine Corps from 1969 to 1991. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Bill to The Texas Veterans Network and or the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo St., Refugio, Texas 361-526-4334