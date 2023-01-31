William Joel Whitlow was born in Refugio, Texas on June 27, 1948 and passed away on January 28, 2023 at the age of 74. Joel is preceded in death by his parents Douglas and Jewell Whitlow, sister Julie and brother Jeff and is survived by his wife; JoBeth, sons; Will, Joseph (Devon) and James (Justine); daughters; Jonelle (Alan) and Jessica (Dustin). Along with his seven grandchildren; Christopher (Becky), Kynlie, Kyrenna, Haileigh, Rustin, Joleigh and Maverick siblings; Jonette, James, Jack and Jerry.
Joel was an avid outdoorsman and doting Papa to his grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Refugio on Friday, February 3rd, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. with a rosary following. The funeral will be held on Saturday, February 4th, at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Pallbearers: Will Whitlow, James Whitlow, Joseph Whitlow, Christopher Whitlow, Dustin Miller and Alan Samford. Honorary pallbearers: Andrew McGuill, Gary Bourland, John Moehr, Danny Adrian, George Brown, Vincent Heard, Alan Heard, Jay Womack, Maverick Miller, Rustin Miller, JB Mascorro, Jerry Whitlow, Kynlie, Kyrenna, Joleigh Whitlow, and Haileigh Womack.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio,Texas 78377 (361) 526-4334