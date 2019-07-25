Willie Charles Jones, 86, of Refugio, died Monday, July 22, 2019.
Mr. Jones was born Jan. 29, 1933, in White Hall, to Willie and Sarah Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Lois Cass.
Survivors include his daughter, Tanya Carrejo of Richmond; son, Toya Jones of Houston; sisters, Ora Neal of Dallas, Ruth Sauls of San Diego, California and Paulette Manyfield of Dallas; and two grandchildren.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Refugio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.