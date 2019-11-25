Willie Othel Brown Jr., 86, of Refugio, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Mr. Brown was born Nov. 10, 1933, in Refugio to Wille O. Brown Sr. and Mazie Green.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sons, Robert Brown, Michael Brown and Curtis Brown; a daughter, Tina Lott; brothers, Rev. Coleman Joshlin and James W. Green; and sisters, Norma Jean Winn, Sandra Brown and Thurleen Marshall.
Survivors include two sons, David Brown and James Lott; five daughters, Hannah Brown, Kathy (Robert) Bostic, Karen Brown, Linda (Howard) Madison and Kristen Young; brothers, Othel Brown and Jimmy Brown; sisters, Helen Marie Brown and Cheryl Brown Wilson; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Refugio County Expo Center. Burial will follow at Refugio Community Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
