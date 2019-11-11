Wilma Green Frazier, 82, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Monterey, California.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov.16, at Mt Pilgrim Baptist Church, Refugio.
The funeral service will be conducted there at noon with the Rev. Samuel J. Sutton officiating. Burial will follow at Refugio Community Cemetery .
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
