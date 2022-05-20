Zehra Lale Cook, age 76, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 in Austin, Texas. She was known by her many friends and family as Lale… or Lollipop, as she liked to introduce herself for proper pronunciation. She was born in Elmali, Turkey on November 16, 1945 to Ümmühan and Musa Kuzu.
She grew up in Istanbul, Turkey where her family relocated when she was a young girl. After high school, she moved to Munich, Germany where she attended business school and spent her young working years there as a German/Turkish/English translator and personal assistant to the director of Siemens Corporation. She fondly reminisced about her wonderful job and travels to Europe with friends.
It was in Munich where she met a young American GI named Charlie who swept her off her feet and carried her to America. She adored him. They settled in Refugio, Texas, where he taught high school math, and Lale ran Mother Goose Daycare with her dear friend. Over the years they traveled extensively with their daughter, Neslie. In 2018, she moved to Austin, Texas to be closer to her daughter and grandkitties after Charlie’s death.
Lale was a kindhearted soul and was always eager to help people and animals in need. There was often a stray animal that was welcomed into the family throughout her many years in Refugio, and Charlie and Neslie were gladly on board. When visiting Turkey and other countries, she would save her extra bread to feed the strays that crossed her path. Her kindness and generosity impacted so many who will greatly miss her.
Lale was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles Ezra Cook. She is survived by her brother, Mehmet Kuzu of London, England; daughter, Neslie Jill Cook of Austin, Texas and her partner Chris Jones; her kitty WizBee, and her many grandkitties. She is also survived by numerous family members from both Texas and Turkey.
She was buried in a private Muslim ceremony on Mother’s Day. Arrangements were under the direction of Cook Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home & Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas and the North Austin Muslim Community Center & Support Services of Austin.