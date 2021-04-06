Refugio Bobcat powerlifter Javier Ontiveros competed in the men’s 132-pound division at the THSPA State Meet at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene Texas on Saturday, March 27. Ontiveros qualified by finishing second-place at the regional meet in Bishop. He placed seventh at the state meet, setting a personal best 900-pound lifting total and finishing 25 pounds ahead of Gavin Gutierrez of Runge who had beat him at regionals.
Ontiveros also set personal records on two of the three lifts, the squat at 315 pounds and the bench press with 205 pounds. He came inches away from setting a PR on the dead lift also with a 405-pound attempt but couldn’t quite lock it out. He settled for the 380 pounds that he got on his second lift, five pounds under his PR he achieved at regionals.
“I’ve never been prouder of a kid” said Refugio powerlifting coach Drew Cox. “All he did was go to the biggest stage we have in the sport, for the first time, and set a personal best lift total. That takes a lot of heart and a lot of guts. He’s a junior, so I fully expect him to be back in Abilene this time next year and compete for the title.”
Information contributed by Refugio Athletics