Albin William Kucera, 77, passed Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was born August 14, 1944 to Bill and Ruby Kucera in Corpus Christi. Albin was a Vietnam Veteran, member of the Lion’s Club, and VFW. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, playing taroks and dominoes on weekly basis, and fishing. Albin was a loving husband, father, brother, and uncle. He may have had a loud voice to make his presence known but he had a soft heart and would do anything for anyone. He will be deeply missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Andrew. Albin is survived by his wife of 49 years, Betty Kucera of Woodsboro, daughter Jennifer (Shane) Turner, brothers Willie (Lisa), David (Mary), Jim (Patty), and sisters Evelyn (Tommy) Brandesky and Jane (John) Mayhall; numerous sisters and brothers in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Moore Funeral Home in Refugio with rosary recited at 7 p.m. Services will be held Monday, July 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Woodsboro followed by burial at Aransas Memorial Park in Rockport, Texas.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 S. Alamo St. Refugio, Tx. 78377 (361)526-4334