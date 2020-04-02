Coronavirus Crisis offers a taste of the Twilight Zone

Life as we know it goes on during the Coronavirus Crisis of 2020, but with both major and minor adjustments, there’s a sort of awkward muddling through and attempts to make the best of disruptions.
All of us have likely experienced some form of inconvenience – or many forms. One of the best descriptions of what has transpired over the past few weeks: When we reset our clocks for the time change in March, we didn’t imagine we were going from standard time to the Twilight Zone.
The children who are going through major disruptions will hopefully learn that whatever life throws at them, they can adapt to it. Especially for those high school seniors who are poised to graduate this year, many of the old familiar rites of spring have been swept away. No baseball games, track and field events, softball, choir and band concerts, UIL academic competition, one act play performances ... and that’s just scratching the surface.
Hovering over everything is the uncertainty of when life will return to normal, and the only answer is that no one really knows for sure.
For senior citizens, the disruption means minimizing their contact with others, not being able to share fellowship in senior centers or sit drinking coffee or cola with people at local restaurants and not getting to attend events which enrich their lives.
We make do and learn to adapt because that’s all we can do. It will probably be a while before any of us takes for granted the simple pleasure of going to the park, attending a sports event, finding exactly what we need on store shelves or enjoying being able to sit down and eat in a restaurant or attend a movie at a theater, play or concert surrounded by other people.
There’s no need for April Fool’s Day this year, because the biggest prank we’ve experienced is the massive change to everyday life.
Still, we’ve been able to rely on distance learning for education, more phone calls to conduct business and take-out to supplement our at-home dining rather than going out to eat.
Going to Corpus Christi, Victoria, San Antonio or anywhere out of the area these days is something better put off until the future, if at all possible.
If you are feeling a little stir crazy, cabin fever or longing for the great outdoors, staying as close to home as possible is recommended unless the travel is for business purposes or to obtain essential items. While vacation travel and sightseeing is all but completely terminated for a while, it might be a good time to check out online videos of places you’d like to visit and plan that trip for the future.
One of these days, “normal” conditions will return, and we will appreciate them more than ever. For now, it’s important be patient and know that we’re all in this together.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the News of San Patricio and the Refugio County Press.