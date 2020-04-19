A little bit of humor can go a long way

There’s a popular feature in Reader’s Digest, “Laughter is the Best Medicine,” that offers a bit of light-hearted humor. That’s important any time but especially during times of crisis and international pandemics.
Although I don’t recall any of the jokes from the Reader’s Digest publication, here are a few others. ...
***
A little boy named Johnny was walking through his house, and in the living room he saw his brother watching a TV show about superheroes and yelling, “Superman! Superman!”
Johnny went into his teenage sister’s room and heard her talking to her boyfriend about hot date plans they had for the weekend, and she told him, “C’mon baby, let’s go!”
Finally, Johnny walked into the kitchen and saw his mother preparing dinner. She accidentally left some bread in the oven too long and exclaimed, “Oh my gosh, my buns are burning!”
The next day at school, Johnny was day-dreaming and not paying attention to the teacher. Instead, he was thinking about what was said in his house the day before.
Frustrated, the teacher demanded, “Young man, pay attention!”
Johnny, still lost in his day dream, ignored her.
“Young man, who do you think you are?” the teacher asked.
Jolted out of his reverie, Johnny exclaimed, “Superman! Superman!”
Upset by Johnny’s rude answer, the teacher threatened to take him to the principal’s office.
Still day dreaming, Johnny muttered, “C’mon baby, let’s go!”
At the principal’s office, Johnny was paddled for his obstinacy.
After Johnny and his teacher returned to the classroom, the teacher told Johnny, “Well, young man, tell the class — what do you have to say for yourself now?”
Thinking back on his day dream, Johnny exclaimed, “Oh my gosh! My buns are burning!”
***
A woman was trying on a dress to go out for the evening and was frustrated by what she saw in the mirror.
As her husband walked in, the woman said, “I really feel terrible. I look old, fat and ugly, and I need a compliment.”
Without thinking it through, the man blurted out, “Well honey, your eyesight is darned near perfect!”
***
An elderly woman rode the bus each day, and she brought a bag of peanuts which she gave to the bus driver.
After a couple of weeks, the bus driver grew tired of eating peanuts.
“Lady, I appreciate the peanuts you’ve been giving me, but I’ve had enough for a while. Please, just keep them and eat them yourself.
“Young man,” the woman said, “I don’t have very good teeth. I let the chocolate around the peanuts melt in my mouth before I bring them to you.”
***
A woman complained to her husband, “Just look at that couple. He keeps holding her hand, kissing her, opening the door for her ... Why can’t you do that?” “Are you kidding?” the husband answered. “I don’t even know her!”
***
And one from my son:
Why was the math book sad?
It had so many problems!
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press and the News of San Patricio.