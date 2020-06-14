Finding inspiration from the skies above

With the anxiety, distress and chaos of 2020 combining to trouble the world in seemingly ever-present ways not experienced at these levels for decades, a bright sign of hope offers encouragement through a powerful and much-needed way: space exploration.
Faith, family and friendships are, of course, a strong source of strength during these times of coronavirus fears, economic instability and rioting over a grave injustice – the killing of a subdued black man in Minneapolis by a police officer – that have rocked our nation and led to even more injustice caused by rioters.
For many observers, the news of the world seems heavy and disheartening as the fabric of society seems to spiral out of control. But there are uplifting things in our world too, and it’s fitting that as the world seems in so many ways to be a mess right now, we can find inspiration by turning our eyes toward the heavens.
A sign of hope and wonder was broadcast in the recent SpaceX and NASA mission that allowed American spaceflight to transport two people from a launch pad on the Florida coast to the International Space Station. It was the first time that people piloted a new spacecraft since the space shuttle’s first manned flight in 1981. It was also one of the most-watched and anticipated events in space travel since the Apollo flights of the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Just like the world needed a positive event during that time to help lift people above the swirling mess gripping society then, the recent space flight was a breath of fresh air and a sign that, by working together and focusing on a better, brighter future, people can accomplish good – and sometimes great – things.
In Texas, we can take even more pride in the accomplishments of the space flight. Mission Control at Johnson Space Center in Houston directed the flight. Testing and preparation for this and other planned missions is taking place in McGregor (about 20 minutes west of Waco) and at Boca Chica (near South Padre Island) where SpaceX facilities are located.
Those who planned and carried out the great space exploration missions to the moon decades ago probably never imagined that people would just put the project in mothballs for decades and lose the momentum we had paid such a great cost to achieve.
Now, with renewed interest, funding and urgency, space exploration again offers an opportunity to work together to do good things. Hopefully, this will inspire and encourage positive changes on earth, as well. People can be united by a common vision of exploration and innovation, or divided by ugly visions that tear us apart and threaten harm instead of goodwill and peace.
No doubt we still have a lot to work on and fix here on our own planet. But events such as this journey into space can help change our perspective and let us refocus on the fact that people have such a great capacity for good, as well.
Some would say it’s a waste of time, effort and money to focus on space exploration when things are such a mess on our own planet. But the yearning to transcend the disappointing and frustrating conditions on the ground, to make things better, and the inspiration and encouragement space exploration offers, is precisely why it is worth the time, effort and money.
With faith in God and the desire of knowledge and to explore and improve planted within us, there is great value in planned missions to the moon and Mars, in establishing permanent bases there and in continuing to reach for the stars.
Humanity is certainly capable of great mischief and destruction, but it is capable of noble pursuits and wonderful accomplishments, too. In a time of pandemic and sometimes pandemonium, it is important to be reminded of good things — whether they are right in front of us or 254 miles above the earth.
Jeff Osborne is editor of the News of San Patricio and the Refugio County News.