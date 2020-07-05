Let’s help keep COVID-19 corralled

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises in the Coastal Bend, it’s a good time to remind ourselves that the battle versus coronavirus is far from over, but there are things that can be done to help ensure people stay safe.
After the lockdown and quarantines that began in March and lasted into May, people were stir crazy and wanted to get out again. That’s certainly understandable. Most of us enjoy interacting with other people and going places. Seeing that come to a dead halt was difficult.
So it was a relief — almost like children finally getting to enjoy recess after being confined to a classroom for an extended period — when many of the restrictions were lifted, businesses were able to open again and people could be out and about.
Some people thought the whole COVID-19 crisis was a hoax brought about by Big Brother and wanted to get rid of all restrictions altogether, while other people thought lifting restrictions was premature and that the original lockdowns and closures might not have gone far enough.
A middle-of-the-road approach would allow businesses to continue to operate, people to continue to travel and gatherings to take place but with precautions. It’s nice to be able to frequent restaurants again — although with reduced capacity — and to be able to go to a park or the beach. But it’s also important to remember to keep our distance from other people as much as possible to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Using hand sanitizer, masks, frequent hand washing, social distancing and limiting exposure as much as possible are all simple ways we can help reduce the threat of COVID-19.
A note from the San Patricio County Emergency Management site reminds us: “Please remember simple measures such as WEAR a face covering, WASH your hands often, and DISTANCE yourself responsibly from others — DAILY— will go a long way towards protecting your health and our community.”
Refugio County Emergency Management Coordinator Sheldon Wiginton urged people to stay home whenever possible. On social media, he posted: “Most of these cases are community-spread, which means the virus is in the communities and spreading. Please, it is important to stay at home if you can and, if not, stay local. Please continue to use social distancing and face covering in public, when possible. It is up to you to protect you, your family and our county.”
I recently went to a public event and made the mistake of forgetting my mask in another vehicle. Fortunately, the good people of Mathis Independent School District stepped up and provided me with a face mask they had to spare. In fact, after one woman provided me with a face mask, a community liaison for the district stepped forward and handed me another. He had extras and was making sure everyone was covered.
As much as we’d like the threat to be over, it isn’t. In San Patricio County, the number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 100 as of late June, with 20 new cases being reported in just a few days. Refugio County’s coronavirus case number climbed into double digits.
When you think about it, that’s just a small fraction of the overall population — and we can definitely be thankful for that. But just like we wear seat belts to help protect our families, friends and ourselves, we should also do what we can to help contain COVID-19.
That doesn’t mean strangling the economy and throwing away our freedom. It just means we need to be safe and cautious while appreciating the blessings we enjoy.
You could argue that the initial reaction went too far and lasted too long or that precautions didn’t go far enough or stay in place long enough, but either way, we can all work together to help keep everyone safe — and that’s definitely something worth doing.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the News of San Patricio and Refugio County Press and can be reached at 361-364-1270, or at josborne@mySouTex.com.