Rally celebrates American ideal — justice for all

It was fitting that a rally against injustice and prejudice that still haunts our nation took place on June 6 — the 76th anniversary of D-Day.
The soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6,1944, were fighting against an evil regime — Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany — that was built in many ways on a policy of injustice, brutality and murdering minorities.
America, of course, is built on all people being created equal, but we have had our own issues with fairness and justice over the years. I love America, but can and should we do better? Definitely.
The ghosts of the past haunt us as slavery cast a terrible shadow on our country. It took a bloody and catastrophic war to overturn that evil institution. Then for decades people were discriminated against because of the color of their skin, the place of their birth, the way they worshipped or whether they were born male or female.
It’s an uncomfortable reality to confront, especially as someone who is unabashedly patriotic, but even in the year 2020 there are so many things that we as a society can and should do better.
The good news is that the vast majority of people in this country want this to be a nation of liberty and justice for ALL of its citizens.
We are definitely not the Nazi regime of the 1930s and 1940s that made an industry of depriving people of their rights, dignity, property and lives.
I have ancestors on my mother’s side who were dehumanized and killed as a result of prejudice gone haywire in Europe so many decades ago.
Even in St. Louis, Missouri, in the 20th century, my great-grandmother saw signs at public swimming pools declaring, “No dogs or Jews.”
That wasn’t right then, and the type of discrimination and hostility that some people feel based on race, ethnicity or background certainly is a grave injustice today.
There are far more good law enforcement officers in our nation than bad ones. And I am convinced there are far more people who truly want what is best for everyone — or as close to it as possible — than there are those who want to harm or deprive others of their rights.
Yes, we have come a long way from the legalized discrimination of the past, but still, we have much work to do.
In Refugio on June 6, people came together in a peaceful way to stand up for what is right. They made their voices heard in a way that America’s democracy allows.
It wasn’t about inciting people to attack others or to tear down or do any type of harm to the community. The gathering was about working together to make sure everyone is treated fairly, that everyone is treated with the respect and dignity that should be a basic right.
No one should have to demand that, and yet, more than 50 years after the Civil Rights movement, we find the destination taking longer than most of us imagined.
The inspiring thing about the gathering on June 6 is that people of all colors came together in Refugio to demand the same thing — justice for all.
That’s what America is all about.
Jeff Osborne is editor of the News of San Patricio and the Refugio County Press.